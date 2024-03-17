RCG brings lactation treats to the metro, opens at SM City Fairview

QUEZON CITY–Kapampangan brand Lactation Treats by RCG continues to expand as it opens its first store in Metro Manila.

RCG is bringing its well-loved baked goodies to SM City Fairview.

RCG takes pride in its brownies, revel bars, almonds, oatmeal cookies, and lactation egg pie, infused with galactagogues, a plant-based substance that induces lactation.

The grand opening ceremonies on Saturday, March 16, were led by owners Paul Daniel Gozun, wife Sheila Gozun, and their parents Rudy and Connie Gozun.

“We’re extremely happy to open our first branch here in Metro Manila, and we look forward to serving Manileños our freshly-baked goodies,” Paul shared.

Paul’s sister Maria Catherine Morales is the brainchild of Lactation Treats by RCG. When she gave birth in 2019, she struggled with breastfeeding.

She asked her brother Paul to create something that could help her. Thus, the birth of their business.

When they decided to sell it online, it was an instant hit with other breastfeeding moms not only in Pampanga but in other provinces, as well.

The SM City Fairview store, located at the ground floor, is RCG’s sixth branch.

Other branches are located at SM City Clark, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, and Metro Supermarket inside Marquee Ayala Mall.

Lactation Treats also ships their products nationwide. Customers can order through their social media accounts - FB: facebook.com/lactationtreatsbyrcg; IG: instagram.com/lactationtreatsbyrcg; Shopee: https://shopee.ph/lactationtreatsbyrcg; Lazada: https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.4tVoN; and Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@lactationtreatsbyrcg.

Ground Floor (in front of Office Warehouse), SM City Fairview 10AM - 10PM