RDC 3 to back anti-flood funding request for CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Regional Development Council (RDC) in Central Luzon said it will assist the City Government of San Fernando and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in lobbying for funds for flood mitigation projects.

This was learned during a meeting on September 17, 2024 at the National Economic and Development Authority Regional Office here.

The local government presented to the council its flood prevention programs, including the San Fernando’s Drainage Master Plan, which is facing funding challenges on its implementation.

Last August, the Multi-Sectoral Governance Council (MSGC) of San Fernando led a meeting with the local government, DPWH and other sectors to find solutions to city's flooding problems.

It was revealed during the meeting that some P1.8 billion is needed for the flood control masterplan.

Mayor Vilma Caluag said flood mitigation masterplan for the city has been completed by the DPWH Las month.

"We are just waiting for a budget as it would cost P1.8 billion, which the city government can not provide. But we will continue to work with the MSGC, other government agencies, the private sector, and concerned stakeholders on this," she said.

During the meeting, a technical working group was formed, and a flood summit was planned to find short-term and long-term term solutions to the flooding problem here.

The RDC, chaired by Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, vowed to endorse the funding request to the national government to expedite the rollout of San Fernando’s Drainage Master Plan.