RDRRMC 3: CL Infra damage reaches P1B

Damage to infrastructure in Central Luzon has reached more than P1.09 billion following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat, according to an initial report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC)-3.

The total damage was placed at P1,094,247,415.87 as of Monday morning, August 20.

Zambales recorded the highest infrastructure damage at P420 million, including 15 flood control projects in the towns of Botolan, Masinloc, and Cabangan.

In Nueva Ecija, the National Irrigation Administration reported damage to at least 29 flood control projects estimated at more than P286 million.

Bulacan reported damaged roads in 18 local government units, with losses estimated at P180 million.

Bataan recorded damages to infrastructure, including slope protection structures, bridges, a covered court, and other government facilities.

The affected infrastructure, amounting to more than P153 million. were reported in Dinalupihan, Abucay, and Limay.

Meanwhile, Pampanga recorded more than P83 million in infrastructure damage, including slope protection structures and river walls in eight flood control projects in Arayat, Guagua, and Mabalacat City, as well as a road and a barangay hall.

The RDRRMC-3 said the figures were based on initial reports and may still increase as assessment of affected infrastructure continues.