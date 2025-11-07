RDRRMC-3 on red alert due to Typhoon ‘Uwan’

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council III (RDRRMC-3) has raised its alert status to red ahead of the potential onslaught of typhoon “Uwan.”

The RDRRMC-3 on Thursday issued Memorandum No. 109 s. 2025, which raised the alert status, ahead of the expected entry of Tropical Storm Fung-Wong, to be locally-named Uwan, into the Philippine Area of Responsibility this weekend.

Under the red alert status, all local DRRMCs across Central Luzon have been directed to monitor their respective operations centers 24/7 and areas of responsibility.

The RDRRMC-3 also ordered the prepositioning of resources in strategic locations and the activation of standby units to ensure a rapid response once the storm affects the region.

Local disaster ouncils were likewise instructed to dissemination warnings and information to public.

The red alert status places the entire Central Luzon region under heightened readiness, as Uwan continues to intensify and bring heavy rains, strong winds, flooding and landslides early next week.