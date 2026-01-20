Re-opening the Mount Arayat National Park

It may be time for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the local government of Arayat to seriously sit down and agree on a better way to manage Mount Arayat National Park.

Right now, the park is more of a missed opportunity than a protected treasure. While the intention has always been conservation, what we see today is a place slowly fading into neglect. Instead of being a source of pride, education, and livelihood, the park has become what many would call a white elephant—something that requires constant government funding just to keep it standing, without giving much back in return.

Allowing the municipal government of Arayat, led by Mayor Jeffrey Luriz, to play a bigger role in managing the park could change that. The local government understands the area, the people, and the needs on the ground better than anyone else. With proper guidelines and environmental safeguards, the park can serve both conservation and community development.

This idea isn’t new. In the past, management of the San Juan Baño Recreational Area shifted between agencies. At one point, it was under the local government. Later, operations were turned over to the DOT-PTA to boost tourism, following the declaration of Mount Arayat as a tourist spot under the law. Eventually, the DENR, through the Protected Area Management Board or PAMB, took over to ensure protection under the National Integrated Protected Areas System.

The intention was good. Officials back then even envisioned San Juan Baño as a showcase of balanced ecosystems and biodiversity in Central Luzon. It was supposed to boost tourism while still protecting nature.

Sadly, that vision never fully materialized.

Today, parts of the park, especially San Juan Baño, look desolate. Buildings are still there, but the surrounding environment has clearly suffered. Trees no longer grow where structures stand. Instead of a thriving natural space, it feels like an abandoned facility frozen in time. This does not look like conservation. It looks like neglect.

At this point, the government is spending money just to maintain the area, without generating enough value—environmental, social, or economic—to justify the cost. Funds that could be used for other urgent needs are instead tied up in keeping a park alive in name only.

This is where local government involvement makes sense.

If the LGU is allowed to create controlled economic activities in the area—eco-tourism, guided tours, small local enterprises, or educational programs—it could help raise funds needed for the park’s upkeep. More importantly, it could even generate extra money for environmental protection, not just in Mount Arayat but possibly in other areas as well.

This does not mean turning the park into a commercial zone. It means making it productive in a responsible way. Nature does not always have to be locked away to be protected. Sometimes, giving people a reason to care for it is the best form of protection.

Mayor Jeffrey Luriz has already expressed that the area can be used to help local entrepreneurs. This is important. When the community benefits directly from the park, they also become its strongest defenders. Locals will protect what helps them earn, learn, and grow.

The DENR, on its part, should also be open and flexible. It should not impose stiff or unreasonable payments on the LGU. Any amount the local government can contribute is already additional income for the department. More importantly, it reduces the DENR’s financial burden in maintaining the park. That alone should be seen as a win.

A joint management setup may be the best solution. The DENR can continue to lead on conservation, rules, and environmental standards. The LGU can handle day-to-day operations, tourism programs, and community involvement. As long as there is a clear plan, defined roles, and strong accountability, this partnership can work.

What matters most is that something is done.

Letting Mount Arayat National Park slowly decay in obscurity helps no one. It drains government resources, wastes its tourism potential, and fails to inspire environmental awareness. The park attracts thousands of visitors every year. With the right management, it can become a place that teaches people about the importance of Mount Arayat, supports local livelihoods, and proves that conservation and development can go hand in hand.

Preserving nature should not mean letting it rot behind locked gates. Sometimes, preserving it means managing it better—so it can live, breathe, and serve both the environment and the people, now and for generations to come.