REAAA members inspect New Clark City facilities

CLARK FREEPORT --- Local and international road engineering experts inspected the world-class sports facilities in New Clark City.

The group visited the recently-opened Airport to New Clark City Access Road (ANAR).

This is part of the 121st Council Meeting and Technical Tour of the Road Engineering Association of Asia and Australasia (REAAA).

Finished in only 18 months, Phase 1A of the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City features the internationally recognized and multi-awarded architectural masterpieces Athletics Stadium and Aquatics Center.

Going to these facilities has been made easier with the opening of the 19.81-kilometer, six-lane ANAR, which cuts travel time from other districts of Clark to New Clark City to about 20 minutes from an hour.

The airport road is equipped with dedicated bike lanes, pedestrian lanes, and linear parks that use renewable energy.

ANAR is aligned with the government’s efforts to build more sustainable infrastructure projects throughout the Philippines.

The road also features the iconic 900-meter Sacobia Bridge, which over the Sacobia River in Bamban, Tarlac.

Photo by the Road Engineering Association of the Philippines