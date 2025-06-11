Reading sessions included in Brigada Eskwela 2025

The Department of Education, in partnership with other government agencies and private sector, is strengthening its campaign for literacy through this year’s Brigada Eskwela.

In Angeles City, the annual activity was launched on June 10 at Angeles City National Trade School.

With the theme “Brigada Eskwela: Sama-Sama Para sa Bayang Bumabasa,” this year’s campaign centers on addressing reading difficulties among learners, particularly non-readers in public schools.

Amando Concepcion, DepEd Angeles City Chief Education Supervisor, said the annual Brigada Eskwela focuses on physical preparations of schools.

But he clarified that the 2025 edition integrated academic support programs, particularly interventions aimed at helping non-readers.

“Isa sa problemang kinakaharap ng DepEd ay ang ating mga non-readers. Kaya isinama ito sa sangkap ng Brigada Eskwela ngayon. Sa tulong ng ating volunteers at partners, mas mabibigyan ng pansin ang ating mga estudyante,” he said.

Concepcion added that the initiative seeks to mobilize not just resources for school maintenance, but also the participation of educators, parents, and volunteers in conducting reading sessions and establishing support systems for struggling readers.

Local government officials, including Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting and Councilor Edu Pamintuan, also attended the event and expressed support for this expanded program.

Pamintuan said the city government is committed to help not just to school but also the students.

Some companies and institutions pledged support to the initiative including the Eco Protect Management Corporation (EPMC).

EPMC said it has been partnering with several schools in the city to provide conducive learning facilities for students by donating school chairs.

Alainne Tan, EPMC President, said the company is committed to improve the education not only through material donations, but also by instilling to students the importance of waste segregation.

“Mas magiging active tayo this year. Aside from our new and improved armchairs, we are preparing other facilities to improve the schools not just for the students, but also for the community,” she said.