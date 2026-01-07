As we bid farewell to a year that tested our resolve in many ways, the lessons from 2025 linger in the air of the broader landscape. From the stubborn persistence of corruption to the optimism of local leadership, there is much to reflect on as we step into 2026.

The year reminded us that the bad guys are still out there. Flood-control scandal is but a fragment of a larger web of corruption. The culprits still roam free, protected by some system that simply defers justice. It would be easy to grow weary, to tune out the daily hum of headlines and assume that nothing much can be done. Yet the more pressing call is to keep applying steady pressure, to keep front and center the demand for accountability, until the big fish are hauled out of the currents of indifference and into the light of scrutiny.

If 2025 proved anything, it is that strong, principled leadership can shift the tide. Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin has emerged as a figure many Angeleños regard as a genuine leader in governance, even when his decisions are not the easiest to make. His willingness to push reforms—unpopular to a few at times, perhaps, with entrenched interests—has resonated with a growing segment of Angeleños. He is not the flashiest in the media landscape, perhaps not the loudest in the room, but his approach—steadfast, results-oriented, and focused on the long-term good—speaks to a form of leadership that many people crave: the political will to do what is right, even when it isn’t the quick path to buzz or applause.

There is also a sobering reminder in the persistent reach of propaganda. The bad actors of our era often dress themselves as the saviors, and not a few in our society still fall for the comfort of convenient narratives. The specter of Joseph Goebbels—though a stark historical example—serves as a warning: when lies are repeated with conviction, they can become the accepted truth for many. We live in an age where information travels with astonishing speed, and where the line between persuasion and manipulation can be less distinct. In 2025, we learned anew that discernment is a civic skill that must be taught, practiced, and defended. It is not enough to consume content; we must interrogate it, cross-check it, and teach the vulnerable, especially the young, to demand evidence, to recognize bias, and to demand accountability from those who would shape our perceptions for their ends.

On the regional front, the pace of global and neighboring economies continues to outpace the Philippines in several dimensions, including GDP per capita and the vibrancy of the tourism sector. Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand have pushed ahead in ways that invite both reflection and a sense of urgency. The gap is not merely macroeconomic; it is experiential. Tourists look for authenticity, accessibility, and a sense that a place values its own heritage while innovating for the future. Here in Angeles City, we have a unique platform to respond. The local government, through the Tourism Office, has shown energy and imagination in trying to reshape how Angeleños engage with visitors and with their own culture. The emphasis on Filipino Brand of Service Excellence trainings, the revival and celebration of local history, and the promotion of arts, culinary traditions, and cultural events are more than marketing moves—they are a pledge to invest in the soul of the city.

Heritage tourism, in particular, has proven its power. The Heritage Tour invites locals and guests to see Angeles through a lens that honors the past while inviting living memory to participate in the present. Local products like Lubenas Parols have become more than crafts; they are ambassadors that carry the city’s story to national and international audiences. When communities cultivate pride in their own culture, they cultivate resilience in their people. The challenge, of course, is to sustain these efforts with inclusive growth, ensuring that small producers, cultural workers, and service staff share in the benefits of tourism’s momentum.

As we contemplate 2026, there is room for hope and a call for continued vigilance. Let us pray for a better year, yes, but let us also act with intention. Education remains our most powerful instrument—teaching the vulnerable to be discerning and resilient citizens, to resist the seductions of simplistic narratives, and to rely not solely on the ripple of social media or the glow of instant information, but on the steadier signals of credible sources, and verified data. Tools will come and go, and technologies will evolve, but we should continue to rely on good humans: teachers, community leaders, journalists, nurses, police officers, workers, and families who model integrity in everyday life.

The takeaway from 2025 is not simply a summary of what happened; it is a blueprint for how we move forward together. We must demand accountability, celebrate leadership grounded in governance and service, cultivate discernment in the face of propaganda, and invest in a culture that honors our heritage while courageously pursuing inclusive progress.

If we can hold these threads together, 2026 can be not just another year on the calendar, but a turning point for us Filipinos—an era of renewed purpose, informed citizenship, and hope for a brighter, more resilient nation.