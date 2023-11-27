Recognizing the Value of Self-Worth

The notion of loyalty in professional life is often extolled as an essential virtue. Employees are encouraged to demonstrate dedication, go the extra mile, and consistently strive to please their superiors. However, what happens when this unwavering commitment is met with a sense of being unappreciated? When despite their best efforts, individuals find themselves feeling undervalued and overlooked? This is a predicament that many have faced at some point in their careers, and it's a poignant realization that strikes at the core of professional identity.

Many individuals have found themselves reflecting on this very conundrum, having poured their heart and soul into their roles, only to feel as though their efforts were taken for granted. It's a disheartening experience, to say the least. The realization that despite their loyalty and dedication, they were left with a profound sense of being overlooked has led to a crucial epiphany: Knowing one's worth.

It's a sobering realization when individuals come to terms with the fact that no matter how replaceable their position may seem, their unique skills, expertise, and contributions are far from dispensable. In the pursuit of pleasing superiors and upholding a facade of unwavering loyalty, many often forget the value that they bring to the table. They become so accustomed to accommodating the needs and expectations of others that they neglect to recognize their own worth.

It's imperative to acknowledge and embrace this understanding, to cultivate a sense of self-worth that transcends the confines of external validation. Again, while a position may be replaceable, what one brings to the table is not. Individuals possess a distinct set of skills, experiences, and perspectives that are uniquely theirs, and only a few people can bring forth what they have to offer.

This consciousness has prompted many to reassess their priorities and reevaluate the dynamics of their professional relationships. It's a refusal to allow self-worth to be contingent upon the acknowledgment of others. Instead, it's a commitment to assert their value, advocate for themselves, and seek out environments where their contributions are genuinely appreciated and celebrated.

Moreover, it's essential to recognize that while it's acceptable to take the blame to save the king, the king should also look out for those who display loyalty in such a manner. By taking the fault, it's a demonstration of loyalty, and the king should acknowledge and appreciate this display of commitment.

To those who find themselves grappling with similar sentiments of being uncredited, it's important to take stock of their worth. Recognize that their unique blend of talents, insights, and capabilities is a formidable asset that transcends the confines of any specific role or position. Embrace the fact that worth is not defined by the accolades of others, but rather by the unwavering belief in the value that is brought.

The journey of it amidst feelings of being undervalued is transformative. As people navigate the complexities of the professional landscape, it's important to remember that loyalty and dedication should be reciprocal, and worth is non-negotiable.

Kuya J Pelayo IV is a Kapampangan broadcast journalist. For comments and suggestions, e-mail at 4th.pelayo@gmail.com

