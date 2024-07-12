Record breaking warm months continues

I thought it would end in January, but the heat went on. It will be recalled that that the months from June to December last year were the hottest on record, consequently making 2023 the hottest year ever. Apparently, it did not stop there. The first six months of 2024 were hotter than last year, that’s thirteen consecutive months of record-breaking warm weather.

We felt those extreme warm months in the Philippines. We experience dangerous levels of heat index in many parts of the country in the first half of the year. Many schools suspended classes because of this phenomenon. Fortunately, we now have a cooler weather because of the onset of the rainy season.

Many places also suffered from dangerous heat. In Saudi Arabia, at least 1,300 people died during the Hajj pilgrimage due to intense heat, with temperatures exceeding 50°C. A record-breaking heatwave is happening in some parts of the United States as of this writing. There were also heatwaves India, Egypt, United Kingdom, Pakistan, Greece and Japan.

Here’s a summary of the measurements done by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a US scientific and regulatory agency charged with forecasting weather.

The January global surface temperature was 1.27°C above the 20th-century average of 12.2°C, making it the warmest January on record. This was 0.04°C above the previous record from January 2016.

The February global land and ocean surface temperature was 1.40 degrees C above the 20th-century average of 12.1 degrees C, ranking as the warmest February in NOAA’s 175-year global climate record.

The average global land and ocean-surface temperature for March was 1.35 degrees C above the 20th-century average of 12.7 degrees C, ranking as the warmest March in the 175-year global climate record.

April 2024 was the warmest April on record for the globe in NOAA's 175-year record. The April global surface temperature was 1.32°C above the 20th-century average of 13.7°C. This is 0.18°C warmer than the previous April record set most recently in 2020.

The average global May temperature was 1.18 degrees C above the 20th-century average of 58.6 14.8 degrees C, ranking as the warmest May in NOAA’s 175-year global record.

For June, there was no information yet on the NOAA website. But according to the European climate service Copernicus, June 2024 was the warmest June ever. The globe for June 2024 averaged 16.66 degrees Celsius, which is 0.67C above the 30-year average for the month. It broke the record for hottest June, set last year, by 0.14C. There’s a possibility that 2024 will beat 2023 as the hottest year on record.

Copernicus also said that the global-average temperature for the past 12-month period (July 2023 – June 2024) is 1.64°C above the 1991-2020 average and the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average. This exceeded the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change that was adopted in 2015. The Philippines is a signatory to this treaty.

With the end of El Niño and the onset of La Niña, let’s hope that the Earth will be cooler in the second half of the year.