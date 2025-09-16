Red alert status not for any 'political color,' says military

MANILA – There is no politics behind the military's declaration of red alert status in light of the ongoing anti-corruption rallies, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday.

"Ang pag-red alert namin (Our red alert declaration) is for national security in general and not for any political color," AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said in a press briefing.

The AFP was placed on red alert beginning Sept. 12 ahead of nationwide demonstrations calling out alleged corruption in government infrastructure projects, particularly on flood control.

Two rallies are scheduled Sept. 21 at Rizal Park in Manila and People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Padilla said the declaration of red alert is standard security protocol for the AFP during major events to ensure that troops are ready to respond to any eventuality.

She also said that such action is not meant to sow panic, adding that the AFP will only play a "supporting role" to the Philippine National Police.

"I would like to emphasize [that] law enforcement and peace and order [are] the primary roles of the Philippine National Police," Padilla said. "So the AFP will play a supporting role for law enforcement and peace and order, as we remain focused on our mandate for national security."

The administration is conducting a sweeping investigation on alleged anomalies in flood control projects following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive during his State of the Nation Address in July. (PNA)