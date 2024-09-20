COALESCE PH presents REDemption a benefit concert and tribute to Pampanga's rock icon Vladimir "Jamir" Garcia, Slapshock's main vocalist is a native of Sasmuan town.

The concert will be held on September 28, 2024 at the Amphitheatre of SM City Pampanga.

Show starts at 1pm. The proceeds will go to Batang 2 Elementary School of Sta. Ana, Pampanga, which Jamir frequently visited and gave assistance to kids, when he was still alive.

Slapshock, a Pinoy heavy metal band formed in 1997, originally playing nu metal act. They later shifted towards a metalcore style, alternative metal, and rap metal.

The band popularized the songs Carino Brutal, Salamin, Anino Mo, Agent Orange to name a few.

Seven Garcia, Jamir's son of Caliber Project and her mom, Sojina Jaya the Skull Queen, will also be joining the benefit concert.

Popular bands like Imbue No Kiddos, Mildskill, Chelsea Alley (with Lean Ansing of Slapshock), and WILABALIW will also support the event.

Local bands include LEXcorp, Chapters, Tugish Tagish, Signus, Anthems of Nobodies, Demiourgous, Fully Loaded Band (with Sir Lenin Salas).

Also joining the concert are famous rappers Mike Rosa, Mike Swift, Realest Cram, Issa Loki, Flict G, Curse One, Olg Zak, CkYg, 187 Mobstash, REDboyz.

Pampanga's pride of DJ's will also showcase their talents. These include DJ Ian Maliwat, DJ Sherwin Diwa, DJ Sherman Diwa.

Powered by FM Events Solution, major sponsors include: Pasada CC Partylist, Guerrero Brothers, The Orchids Garden, Cellboy, Cafe Kiarra, Drip Garage, Mr Shine, Sogo Hotel, FM Events Solution and the Lau's Group of Companies.