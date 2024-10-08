"REDemption" tribute concert was a huge success

The proceeds went to its beneficiary which is the Batang 2nd Elementary School of Sasmuan, Pampanga where Jamir was born and grew up.

He would visit his home town when he was still alive.

Jamir's wife Sojina Jaya Crisostomo supported the event with Sasmuan Mayor Lina Cabrera, Gladys Perez, Sasmuan Tourism Head Sonjai Sale nga and Batang 2nd Bgy Captain Amanda Guevarra Coronel. With special thanks to its major sponsors Mr. Alvin Teng of Pasada CC, and the Guerrero Bros.

The Fully Loaded Band with lead guitarist and vocalist and businessman Lenin "KaRed" Salas also showcased their alternative music.

Incidentally, Lenin "KaRed" Salas recently filed his Certificate of Candidacy for Mexico town Mayor at the local Comelec office for the 2025 Midterm elections.

In an interview with Fully Loaded Band, KaRed mentioned that the people of Mexico encouraged him to run for Mayor.

"Yung mga tao po ang nagtulak sa akin para tumakbong Mayor sa darting na eleksyon. Hindi po pumasok sa isip ko ang tumakbo. Kasi dati nung aktibo pa ako bilang aktibista.Sapat na po sa akin nuon ang magorganize at makapagmulat sa mga tao. Yung ma-address natin mga isyu, sectoral isyu tulad ng mga manggagawa, mga magsasaka, mga teachers, mga kababaihan, yung transport, ibat ibang sektor ," he said

"Akala ko dati okay na ko sa ganon. Ngayon sabi nila mas makakatulong daw ako kung magkakaroon ako ng posisyon sa gobyerno. Sagot ko naman kasi puwede naman makatulong kahit wala sa posisyon. Pinagisipan ko po mabuti. Ipinagdasal ko.Lalu na nu makita ko na iba na ang dating ng mexico. Ako gusto ko peaceful. Ang red at ang green. Kaya Lang nagaaway sila Lalu na sa social media.

Kumbaga, magiging alternative candidate ako para may mapagpilian ang mga taga- Mexico. Kung papalarin at mananalo gusto kong tutukan and i-prioritize ang health care, agriculture, transport dapat maayos talaga. Tsaka gusto ko isangkot ang mga taga- Mexico sa kahit na anong plano. Pupuntahan ko ang mga baryo para direktang makausap ang mga tao kung anuman ang problema nila at mga pangangailangan. Bilang baguhan sa pulitika at dating aktibista tingin ko handa na ang mga taga-Mexico at alam ko marami rin akong matututunan sa kanila. May kasabihan nga, 'A million miles begins in a single step," he added.