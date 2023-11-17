Reformation center opened in Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The province of Tarlac opened its fifth Balay Silangan Reformation Center at Barangay Cutcut 1st in Capas town on Wednesday.

The center will serve as a temporary refuge for drug offenders where they will be rehabilitated.

A Balay Silangan is a requirement for every local government unit in the country to attain a drug-cleared status.

Other similar facilities are situated in Gerona, Camiling, Victoria and Moncada in the province.

The five are now part of 39 reformation centers in Central Luzon.

The Balay Silangan reformation program will be implemented by the municipal government of Capas and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The program include continuing education and health awareness, and psychological/spiritual/physical activities like counseling, moral recovery, values formation and personal life skills.

Livelihood and skills training will also be provided by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez said the Balay Silangan Reformation Center represents their commitment and support in the rehabilitation of drug personalities who have voluntarily surrendered to government authorities.

"Our town of Capas is blessed because we are one of those who were able to build Balay Silangan. This is in response to the needs and to give attention to our townmates. Here, they have the opportunity to change their lives and have new hope," he said.