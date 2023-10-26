Regional judging for young farmers challenge conducted

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon led the regional judging of the Young Farmers Challenge Start-Up Open Category from October 17 to 19 in Barangay Maimpis here.

The program is expected to entice more young people to pursue careers in agriculture.

This program gave the 23 enterprise finalists for YFC Start-Up the opportunity to share and demonstrate the potential of their business proposals in a bid to secure funding.

Seven enterprises have been presented as Start-Up Regional Awardees that will receive an additional 150,000 pesos in Financial Grant Assistance.

These include Kuwaktutubo by John Arex Ocampo from Zambales, AJ's Eco-Coal by Jeavee Mea Ann Lorenzo and Archibald Mato of Tarlac, Kring's Tanglad Jam by Kristine Louis Custodio from Zambales, Lactuca by Micca Curitana and Rogelio Picart Jr. of Aurora, Sirjuan Agriventure by John Carlo Abedoza from Nueva Ecija, Crayvings by Grace Angiela Sta Ines of Nueva Ecija, and AJA's Quail Egsstra-ordinary by Allen James Anthony Tiong, Alelie Joy Alegado, Kelvin George Arizala, Norman Padua, and Jomari Ligsay.

The purpose of this category is to provide selected enterprises to further develop, expand, and elevate their agri-fishery enterprise by providing additional Financial Grant Assistance.

DA said the "YFC Program aims to provide opportunities to young people who wish to enter a business related to agri-fishery that goes hand in hand with modern fishing and farming and proof of the innovations that continue to develop in the field of agriculture in the country."