Rehabilitated bridge in Guagua now open

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- -- A bridge in Barangay San Matias Quilo, Guagua town is now open to motorists.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the rehabilitation of the bridge recently.

The old bridge was repaired by the DPWH due to its defects and deterioration, posing a safety risk to pedestrians and motorists.

The bridge, which spans 10 linear meters, can now accommodate heavier loads while also improving access to San Matias Quilo from the Guagua-Sta. Rita-Porac Road.

The P9.8-million bridge was funded under the General Appropriation Act of 2023.

The bridge now has a more durable, secure and widened structure for improved safety.

Motorists and residents in the area extended their gratitude to the DPWH for repairing the old bridge.

“Hearing them appreciate the safety and convenience these infrastructures bring ignites our spirit of public service even more,” said

Pampanga 2nd District Engineer Gregorio Audea, Jr.