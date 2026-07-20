Reinforce waste management, preventive health: Group to LGus

An environmental group in Pampanga has called on local government units (LGUs) to reinforce programs on waste management and preventive health care, especially within the duration of the rainy season.

Alfonso “Sonny” Dobles, vice president of Abacan River and Angeles Watershed Advocacy Council, Inc. (ARAW-ACI), urged Pampanga mayors and barangay chairmen on Monday to enforce the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act or R.A. 9003 and the Clean Water Act or R.A. 9275.

Dobles explained the importance and wisdom behind the creation of these national laws – to protect every citizen from danger and harm caused by mismanaged waste.

“We need clean water to sustain life, including the lives of animals and plants. We need a healthy ecosystem to survive or else we will become extinct. The Clean Water Act provides legal and operational frameworks for properly managing our liquid wastes and septage, to prevent contamination in our soil and water resources. Kaya napaka-importante na maipatupad ito ng permanente para masiguro na ang tubig na ating iniinom at ginagamit ay malinis at ligtas,” Dobles said.

According to Dobles, indiscriminate dumping of wastes in open spaces is still monitored in many areas around Pampanga.

He added that creeks and rivers are treated as landfills by irresponsible violators.

“Sa pag-ikot natin sa probinsya, kasama ang mga Nagkakaisang Guardians, marami pa rin tayong nakikitang basura na nakatambak sa mga open spaces, kalaunan, nagiging open dumpsite na talaga. At ang mas grabe ay ang pagtatapon ng basura sa mga ilog at sapa kagaya sa Abacan River, Balibago Creek, at Dau Creek,” Dobles said.

Dobles warned LGU officials to fulfill their duties by enforcing the laws or they might be charged for negligence.

“Nakakalungkot isipin na ang mismong mga nanunungkulan ay tila ba manhid na o wala talagang pagpapahalaga sa buhay at kaligtasan ng mga tao, lalo na ng mga mahihirap. Kasi, madalas na ang mga mahiihirap nating kababayan ang naglalakad sa mga estero, binabaha ang mga bahay, nagkakasakit dala ng kontaminasyon mula sa basura, lalo na kapag ganitong panahon ng tag-ulan,” Dobles said.

Dobles said common diseases like leptospirosis, severe diarrhea, typhoid, and wound infections are prevalent during rainy season.

Earlier, an illegal open dumpsite in Barangay Calumpang, Mabalacat City was shut down by the municipal government after a fire caused heavy smoke that affected the surrounding communities.

Issues of illegal dumping of wastes in open areas were also reported early this year in the towns of Sta. Ana and Arayat.

Dobles said the suspension of septage or environmental fees is tantamount to disruption and non-implementation of the septage management program under the Clean Water Act of 2004.

Pampanga LGUs that suspended the collection of septage fees are Angeles City, Magalang, Apalit, San Simon, and Arayat.

“Sinasabi ng mga LGUs na gusto lang nilang pag-aralan ang rates ng septage fees kung tama ba o nakakadagdag-pahirap sa publiko. Ayos lang naman yun, pero sana huwag patagalin masyado ang ginagawang pag-review dahil yan ay umiiral ng batas at ang programa ay dapat matagal ng ipinatupad, noong 2004 pa yan. Ang problema nitong mga LGUs na nagsuspinde, natural natigil ang programa at serbisyo sa pag-manage ng mga septic tanks at ng liquid waste., Ang resulta habang tumatagal, patuloy na nakokontamina ang ating mga aquifer o pinagkukuhanan ng tubig sa ilalim ng lupa,” Dobles said. (Via ARAW-ACI)