Remarkable PR

A good PR, on the contrary, is going out of one’s way just to meet clients and stakeholders.

I can cite some companies who excel in this undertaking. They include Cebu Pacific, PLDT-SMART, NLEX Corporation, to name a few.

Cebu Pacific is always superb in this area, with no less than its President Xander Lao leading the efforts. Together with Chief Marketing Officer Candice Iyog, they meet media (and other stakeholders) every so often not just in Metro Manila but also in Clark and Cebu where they operate hubs. They are so pro-active, meaning, they arrest a potential PR crisis at the very hint that something maybe be afoot.

At the Juander Far and Wide, the airline’s last quarter campaign launched in Makati, they took time out to hop from one table to another to talk to guests. At some point, Candice took extra effort to send some guests off at the venue’s driveway as they get picked by their drivers. Who does that? Only those who truly care about their clientele.

For PLDT- Smart companies, their events are not without media participation (read: inclusive). Their Comms and Marketing PR and media relations people find the time to answer queries promptly. They take time to appreciate efforts being extended by media. PLDT Home’s Cheryl Maxine Loyola and Daphne Gripal are two stellar performers of this kind of PR tasks. Smart’s Wo Rosete has shown that too in the past, leaving his Makati office and be with media for lunch or dinner. Sometimes even for a mere sip of coffee.

Not to be outdone is the Comms team of NLEX Corporation, who, even at the time when the company was still known as Manila North Tollways Corporation (formerly owned by the Lopezes), have been consistent in their PR.

No illnesses, no typhoons, no bad weather prevent Kit Ventura, Donna Marcelo and the rest of the beautiful girls from reaching out to their stakeholders, particularly media practitioners. Same is true with President Luigi Bautista and former MPTC Head Rod Franco. With or without raise in expressway toll charges, the team is ever reachable and approachable.

Media handling excellence aside, these Metro Pacific companies have bagged Anvil Awards, the Grammys in PR practice in the Philippines for successfully conducting campaigns, events, and CSR programs.

Now, talk about awards, BCDA’s in house comms team headed by Lani Barlongay-Macasaet has bagged so many. They are top plums in the PR practice not just in the Philippines but also abroad like the Gold Quill in Toronto, the Silver Quill in Bali, Indonesia and two Stevies Gold for Asia-Pacific. These acknowledge the agency’s excellence in communications through its well-planned and executed publications.