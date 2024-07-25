Remembering Eddie

ATTY. Adelaido Jocson Rivera was one of the finest lawyers in Pampanga, Mabalaat City and even in the whole country.

He would have been 76 years old today if he had not succumbed to a fatal illness.

I remember him so well because he was my first cousin: his late father, Venancio Rivera, Sr., was my mother’s brother.

Eddie or Gado as he is fondly called was my class mate in the elemntary and he was my board mate in a house owned by the Rivera family at Craig Street, Dapitan, Sampaloc, Manila when we were still in college –he at UST and I in FEU.

He was an agile individual and very athletic, specializing in martial arts and boxing. He often sparred with his older brother, Venancio, Jr.

He was a diligent student, finished his law course and passed the bar. He then started his lucrative law practice with many clients from as far as Manila. He distinguished himself as a member of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Pampanga Chapter. His office at Villa Rivera Jocson compound was always teeming with people, all clients and prospective clients because of his legal prowess and accomplishments.

He has had several law partners when he was alive among whom are his nephews Attorneys Wiilie B. Rivera and Venancio III or Jojo. Atty. Willie is now the Angeles City government City Administrator while Jojo, who inherited most of Eddie’s case folders, practices in the city and is becoming prominent as his lawyer-uncle Eddie.

£ £ £

I wrote this piece to remember and pay tribute to Atty. Adelaido Jocson Rivera as an eminent lawyer and my close relative.

He is survived by his widow Cynthia and kids whose names I cannot now recall except for Atty. Marivic Rivera-Gillera and my favorite councilor-Pogi Carlo Nino.

Eddie, brother, may you rest in eternal peace and bliss. You definitely have carved a name in the legal profession!