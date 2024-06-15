Remembering Mount Pinatubo

ANGELES CITY — Today (June 15, 2024) marks the 33rd anniversary of the Mount Pinatubo eruption.

The destructive eruption of the volcano happened on June 15, 1991. It was the second-largest volcanic eruption in the 20th century.

It caused massive destruction, adversely affecting Angeles City and nearby towns in Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, and Nueva Ecija.

As a tribute to those who perished, people who survived, and individuals who helped in the relocation, rehabilitation, and recovery of families affected by the volcanic eruption, the province of Pampanga requested that June 15 be declared a special non-working day.

In honor of the resilience of the Kapampangans, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has declared June 15 as a special non-working day in Angeles City and the whole province of Pampanga.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the Province of Pampanga be given full opportunity to participate in and commemorate the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to public health measures of the national government,” a proclamation from Malacañan stated.