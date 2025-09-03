Reopening of Subic shipyard to generate thousands of jobs

Thousands of jobs are expected to be generated by the reopening of the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Subic, Zambales.

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the reopening of the shipyard, touted as one of Asia’s largest shipbuilding facilities.

“With Hyundai Heavy Industries investing in Subic, our shipyard capacity will significantly increase from 1.3 million to 2.5 million deadweight tons, from handling four to five massive oil tankers to about eight of those ships,” Marcos said.

The project, supported by the Philippine government, the Republic of Korea, and the United States, is expected to generate thousands of jobs and reestablish the country’s role in the global shipbuilding industry.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has partnered with Hyundai to operate a training center in Subic, producing its first 24 welding graduates now employed at the yard.

Additional training slots have been made available to maintain a steady supply of skilled workers.

Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa said the project is projected to employ 7,000 to 8,000 workers in the coming years.

He added that the Hyundai shipyard is a “powerful tripartite partnership” wherein Korea contributes shipbuilding technology, the United States provides financial support, and the Philippines offers skilled manpower and a strategic location.

HD Hyundai’s Subic operations will cover 200 hectares under a 10-year lease with Agila Subic, a Cerberus portfolio company. It is set to begin full operations in January 2026, including both shipbuilding and offshore wind platform construction.