Rep Lazatin eyes health, infra projects for Angeles

ANGELES CITY — Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II has vowed to bring the successful programs he implemented in the district to Angeles City.

Lazatin filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor of Angeles City on October 1.

Lazatin's brother, incumbent Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. on the other hand will run for Pampanga First District Congressman.

Congressman Lazatin said the programs he wishes to bring to this city include the distribution of free medicines and other medical services, and construction of essential infrastructure facilities.

“‘Yung mga nakita pong pagbabago sa distrito katulad ng sa imprastraktura, sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo katulad ng libreng gamot, siyempre kailangan ipagpatuloy ‘yan sana dito sa Angeles City,” said Lazatin.

The solon added that he also wants to continue the best practices implemented by the administration of his brother, Mayor Lazatin.

“‘Yung mga best practices ni mayor (Pogi) dapat maituloy, kung may kulang ay dadagdagan,” Congressman Lazatin said.

Lazatin’s runningmates, incumbent Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, who is seeking reelection; and the candidates for councilor also filed their respective COCs yesterday.