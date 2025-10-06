Repair of Candating dike done by Nov: Eddmari

The restoration of a flood mitigation project along the Candating River in Arayat town is expected to be completed by the end of November 2025, according to its contractor, Eddmari and Construction Trading.

Edgar Sagum, owner of Eddmari and Construction Trading, said that the restoration works are “progressing well.”

“By the last week of November this year, if there are no typhoons to delay us, we will be able to complete the project,” Sagum said.

The project earlier drew flak after Senator Panfilo Lacson dubbed it the “face of failed flood control projects,” despite receiving a total of ?300 million in funding in previous years.

Lacson also claimed that in 2024 alone, the project received two allocations: ?91.8 million for Phase I and ?91.4 million for Phase II.

The contractor however clarified that the project was originally completed in July 2023, in accordance with the contract.

Sagum said the structure sustained damage in August 2024 due to Super Typhoon Carina.

“In July 2023, we completed the project without double funding. Since it was damaged by the typhoon and still under warranty, we will do what is necessary to finish the project,” Sagum explained.

As of Monday, 60% to 70% of the damaged portion has been repaired, and all work remains on schedule, according to Sagum.