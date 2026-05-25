Rescue ops continue in AC building collapse

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), local government units and other agencies continue rescue operations following the collapse of a building under construction in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga.

As of 12 noon on May 25, 2026, authorities have recorded 26 individuals rescued, four fatalities, and 17 individuals still missing.

The incident involved a nine-storey structure under construction along Teodoro Street that collapsed before dawn on Sunday triggering a massive emergency response from rescue units across Central Luzon.

The DILG said a total of 267 personnel remain deployed on-site, including members of the BFP Special Rescue Force, Emergency Medical Service teams, and augmentation units from Pampanga, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, and the BFP Regional Office III.

Rescue trucks, ambulances, firetrucks, technical rescue equipment, and specialized assets continue to operate under highly dangerous and unstable conditions as responders work around the clock to rescue workers trapped beneath the rubble.

“Hanggang may mahagip, hanggang may maligtas, tuloy ang operasyon,” the DILG said.

“The safety and preservation of life remain our highest priority. We recognize the extraordinary courage of our rescuers who continue to place themselves in harm’s way under extremely dangerous conditions to save others,” the department added.

The DILG extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and those who remain missing.

The department assured the public that all concerned agencies remain committed to exhaust every possible effort until all individuals are accounted for.

Authorities have likewise begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the structure.

The DILG called on the public to continue offering prayers for the victims, the missing individuals, their families, and the rescue personnel working on the ground.