Resettlement for displaced Candating residents eyed

Local officials are arranging the resettlement of residents of Barangay Candating in Arayat who were displaced following the erosion of a flood control structure in the area.

Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz said at least 22 families have been affected by the incident.

“Sa ngayon, pansamantala muna silang nakikitira sa kanilang mga kamag-anak dahil delikado na talaga ang manatili sa lugar,” Luriz said.

The mayor added that the local government is providing assistance to the displaced families.

Former Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales, now a consultant to incumbent Congresswoman Mica Gonzales, said he will advise the lawmaker to coordinate with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for the relocation of the affected residents.

“I will ask her to talk to the secretary of DHSUD to relocate the families affected along the riverbank,” Gonzales said.

He added that the congresswoman is set to visit the displaced families this week to check on their condition and extend assistance.

Luriz and Gonzales met on Monday with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office, along with representatives of project contractor EddMari Construction and Trading, for a coordination meeting regarding the flood control project.

During the meeting, the officials disclosed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the erosion.

They also committed to identify a long-term solution to