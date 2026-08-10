Residents in AC's flood-prone areas urged to be vigilant

Mayor Carmelo Jon Lazatin II inspected the Abacan River and other water channels in the city on Monday, August 10.

The city government said it is monitoring water levels and providing assistance to residents affected by flooding.

Lazatin, together with personnel of the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO) and City Engineerís Office (CEO), also visited flood-prone areas to assess the conditions and ensure immediate coordination in case the situation worsens.

Among the villages inspected by the officials were Sapangbato, Anunas, Pampang, Santa Teresita, and Cuayan.

The ACDRRMO, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and CEO are monitoring the weather conditions, water levels, and the situations in communities.

The city government also distributed food and other essential items to 18 families affected by flooding in Barangay Anunas on Monday.

The city government urged residents living near rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas to remain alert, monitor official advisories, and prepare for possible changes in conditions.

Lazatin said the city government's Command Center and other concerned offices are on high alert.