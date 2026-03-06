Residents in coastal towns receive medical services

More than one thousand residents from Macabebe and Masantol received free medical services during the Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Mission conducted by the provincial government.

The activity was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, who checked on the condition of the beneficiaries and ensured that they received the necessary health services.

Residents were able to consult with doctors for free, including 4th District Board Member Kaye Naguit, who was among the physicians who provided free medical consultations.

The beneficiaries also received free medicines from the Capitol.

“Life is difficult, so we truly appreciate and salute programs like these free health initiatives of Nanay,” Lavaliza Pamandan, a resident of Macabebe said in the vernacular.

The municipal government of Masantol, headed by Mayor Danilo Guintu and Vice Mayor Liezle Guintu, also took part in the activity.

The provincial government said it continues to strengthen its commitment for programs aimed at preventing illnesses, protecting the health of every Kapampangan, and bringing medical services closer to communities.