Respect solemnity of 'Maleldo' -- CSF exec

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman yesterday asked the people to respect the solemnity of Maleldo, the Holy Week observance in the city.

The vice mayor, who is now the acting city mayor while Mayor Vilma Caluag is on leave, issued the statement during a press conference yesterday.

Lagman clarified that the Lenten activities held in the city are not mere shows, but an expression of the faith by the people.

"Ali la pu palabas deni kaya makisabi tamu kareng barangay partners to observe the solemnity of the Holy Week observance, especially on Good Friday," said Lagman.

(These are not for mere entertainment that is why we ask our partners in the barangay to observe the solemnity of the Holy Week observance, especially on Good Friday.)

Lagman said the city government is doing its part to preserve the traditional observance of the "Maleldo" by supporting participating barangays on their activities.

He said the Maleldo Executive Committee, headed by its chairperson, Councilor Brenz Gonzales, has been preparing since January to ensure the safety and orderliness of the activity.

"Makisabi ke pung mayap to our host barangay to practice discipline along the route of the Passion of Christ, ali mu pu para kareng keka tamung visitors but lalu na kareng mamanata tamu pu," Lagman said.

(We appeal to our host barangays to practice discipline along the route of the Passion of Christ, not only for the benefit of our visitors, but more so for the safety of penitents.)

Ching Pangilinan, head of the City Tourism Officer, said the three barangays -- San Pedro Cutud, San Juan and Sta. Lucia -- will remain as the end point of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) where penitents will be nailed to their heavy wooden crosses.

She added that "Tira Bakal" performances, or the reenactment of the Passion of Christ will be held in barangays San Jose, Sta. Teresita, and Juliana.

Pangilinan said the activities have been performed by locals since the 1950's as an interpretation of their faith.

"Ang atin pong namamanata ay meron kanya-kanyang expression or interpretation. Some look at it not just as an act of forgiveness or a form of penance. It could be many things like asking for a favor, or as a form of thanksgiving," she said.

Pangilinan added that the local government is always respectful and mindful of such indigenous expressions of faith.

"Our 'Maleldo' is not really considered a tourism festival or a celebration because our penitents will still do it even without the visitors but the city government continue to provide the needed support to our barangays as a respect to their faith," she said.