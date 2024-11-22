"Respect the people": PRO 3 director tells policemen

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Brigadier General Redrico Maranan (right), director of Police Regional Office Region 3; and Colonel Ferdinand D. Germino, director of the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office, recently inspected Confiscated, Captured, Surrendered, Deposited, and Forfeited (CCSDAF) firearms during the former's visit in the province.

The NEPPO also showed Maranan its other accomplishments, including the establishment of air-conditioned police outposts; and the acquisition of drones and motorcycles for the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TRMU).

Germino said these achievements underscore the office's commitment to enhance public safety and operational readiness.

Maranan emphasized to his men the importance of prioritizing peace and order, particularly in the upcoming 2025 Midterm Elections.

He stressed that ensuring one-on-one security for all candidates and dismantling Private Armed Groups must be properly observed to prevent any election-related incidents or violence.

“It takes a good person to become a Chief of Police. Dyan mo makikilala ang sarili mo kung sino ka if it takes a big problem bigger than yourself, kung paano mo ito solusyonan. Patunayan niyo na karapat-dapat kayong maging hepe," Maranan said.

He also directed the police chiefs to adopt and implement PRO3’s best practices, such as maintaining 24/7 checkpoints and conducting OPLAN Kuyog operations to safeguard the communities.

Maranan also underscored the role of modern-day policemen in utilizing technology and innovations to enhance policing.

He reminded police officers that in order to earn the respect of the community, they must also respect the people they serve. (RGN)