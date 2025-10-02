RETHINKING THE RELEVANCE OF SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN

The recent SK scandal in Manila, where public funds were used for leisure-filled “training” in Thailand, has reignited a lingering question: Does the Sangguniang Kabataan still serve the public good, or has it become an expensive illusion of youth empowerment in a country where young people are seen as the future of reform?

The images from Bangkok were both insensitive and damaging. They exposed a culture of entitlement disguised as leadership, where public service becomes a platform for shallow escapism. The informed public, already tired of corruption, viewed those selfies as scandalous and a sign of systemic decline.

While supporters of the SK argue it fosters future leaders, critics say it has become a hotspot for early politicking, patronage, and performative governance. Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla recently proposed abolishing the SK, citing issues like chronic absenteeism, low participation, and barangay captains’ increasing co-optation of youth leaders.

Studies show that only 30–60% of SK officials stay active one year after the election. Many feel overwhelmed by academic, professional, or personal commitments, which is a common result of electing leaders aged 15 to 24. The consequence? An organization where youth leaders often just go along with barangay agendas.

Additionally, a 2015 thesis from Bulacan State University argued that the SK, in its current form, does not effectively represent youth and promotes a cycle of tokenism and inefficiency. The study recommended abolishing it and replacing it with more inclusive, volunteer-based youth councils focused on civic engagement rather than political ambition.

The financial argument is equally compelling. Eliminating the SK could save the government billions each year. Those funds could support education, mental health services, or grassroots youth programs outside electoral machinery. After all, leadership isn’t built just through ballots but is developed through service, sacrifice, and ongoing mentorship.

To clarify, this does not entirely condemn youth involvement. Instead, Filipino youth deserve better platforms that are protected from political dynasties, corruption, and the performative pressures of social media. Their participation should be genuine and guided by integrity, not dismissed without a plan.

The SK needs a complete overhaul to stay effective. Mandatory training, accountability measures, and nonpartisan oversight must be strictly enforced, not just written into law. However, abolishing reform might be the most practical and principled choice if reforms fail.

Ultimately, the question isn’t whether the youth should lead, but whether they must. The real question is whether the SK currently functions as the best way to provide that leadership. If it doesn’t, we need the courage to dismantle it, not to silence the youth but to give them more meaningful influence.

Leadership is not a costume worn for photo ops but a commitment to integrity, service, and transformation. If we entrust our youth with the future, we must give them institutions worthy of their idealism and courage. The SK risks becoming a monument to missed opportunities and performative politics. It’s time to stop romanticizing youth leadership and start revolutionizing it. Let us not fear dismantling what no longer serves us, so we can build what truly empowers.

The Filipino youth deserve more than just a seat. They deserve a voice, a vision, and a way to make real change.