Retrieval ops start in AC building collapse site

Operations at the site of the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City have transitioned from search and rescue to retrieval and clearing operations following assessment and coordination among responding agencies.

The development was discussed during a Unified Command System meeting, led by Mayor Carmelo 'Jon” Lazatin II on May 26, Tuesday.

Authorities emphasized the need for a "careful, systematic, and dignified process in the succeeding stages of the operation out of respect for the victims and their families."

The city government said it is focused on maintaining orderly coordination, providing support services, and ensuring continuous assistance for families affected by the tragedy.

Lazatin, together with Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, assured the affected families that the city and provincial governments are closely coordinating to deliver financial assistance, psychosocial support, and other interventions through concerned agencies.

Lazatin and Pineda on Tuesday morning joined responders in a solemn prayer and site blessing at the incident area.

The two officials also encouraged the community to unite in prayer for healing, strength, and hope for people affected by the tragedy.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured government assistance to workers and families affected by the structure collapse on Sunday, May 24.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited the incident site to inspect the extent of the damage and check on the condition of affected individuals and their families.

Gatchalian said the national government has been directed to continue coordinating with the local government to ensure that the needs of affected families are provided for.

He noted that many of those affected are construction workers under “no work, no pay” arrangements, making government support crucial while operations and work remain suspended.

The DSWD said it is coordinating with the city government unit to complete the list of affected individuals.

As part of the initial response, DSWD Field Office III provided assistance worth around P445,000 for 34 affected individuals and their families.

The aid included family food packs, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat meals, and financial assistance amounting to P10,000 for each affected individual.