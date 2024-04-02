Ria atayde and zanjoe marudo are now married

Celebrity couples Ria atayde and zanjoe marudo tied the knot in a very simple civil wedding last Monday March 23,2024 in Quezon City, which incidentally fall on Ria's birthday.
Zanjoe and Ria announced their engagement on Feb 20,2024.
Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte officiated the wedding in front of families and closest friends
Ria wore a flowy off-shoulders boat neck white gown with a pair of nude heels while Zanjoe donned a black suit jacket over a white long sleeved shirt and black trousers.
Celebrities spotted at the event were couple Jane Pineda and RK Bagatsing, Enchong Dee, Dominic Ochoa, Maine Mendoza, Gela Atayde, Darren Espanto, Joshua Garcia, Daniel Padilla.
Actor Xian Lim is directing a horror film about burnt fetus in Thailand.
"Sa kuwento nating mga Pinoy, parang version ng tiyanak ng mga Thai ang Liman Thong, but not necessarily a baby monster or aswang. It's more of, back in the old days, yung mga women na nanganak tapos walang buhay yung baby, the monks would pray for the dead fetus and the spirits of the dead fetus and their spirits of the dead child around would inhabit that fetus.
Xian will write and direct the story. His group will begin filming this April, 2024 in Thailand.
However, prior to this, Liman Thong was the reason why Xian and his production team went to Thailand in March, 2024 for their location hunting.
"I am shooting a film in Thailand, it's about a Thai mythology it's called Liman Thong.
"This is my first shot in a full horror film and especially, I think, the pressure is there because I wanna give justice to the Thai mythology, the authenticity, gusto ko talaga makuha". He explained.