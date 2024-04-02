Ria atayde and zanjoe marudo are now married

Celebrity couples Ria atayde and zanjoe marudo tied the knot in a very simple civil wedding last Monday March 23,2024 in Quezon City, which incidentally fall on Ria's birthday.

Zanjoe and Ria announced their engagement on Feb 20,2024.

Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte officiated the wedding in front of families and closest friends

Ria wore a flowy off-shoulders boat neck white gown with a pair of nude heels while Zanjoe donned a black suit jacket over a white long sleeved shirt and black trousers.

Celebrities spotted at the event were couple Jane Pineda and RK Bagatsing, Enchong Dee, Dominic Ochoa, Maine Mendoza, Gela Atayde, Darren Espanto, Joshua Garcia, Daniel Padilla.