Rider in Mabalacat City electrocuted to death

A 40-year-old motorcycle rider died after he was electrocuted by a live power line along Mawaque Road in Barangay Sapang Biabas, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, at around 5:45 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Police said the victim was a resident of San Isidro, Mabalacat City.

Witnesses told the investigators of the Mabalacat City Police Station that they heard a loud popping sound from an electric utility pole while heavy rain was pouring, causing power lines to snap and resulting in a power outage.

Despite the incident, motorists continued passing through the area.

Police said that about an hour later, when electrical service was restored, the victim was traversing the said road when a live wire came into contact with his body, causing him to be electrocuted.

Bystanders immediately responded by using a fire extinguisher to put out the flames and sought assistance from the Bureau of Fire Protection.

First responders rushed the victim to Mabalacat District Hospital, where the attending physician, declared him dead on arrival at 6:09 p.m. |via Tristan Jingco