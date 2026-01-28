RIDING WITH THE ‘BOND’

The Pinoy riders. Hardworking. Honest. Many on the streets 24/7 to deliver convenience to households and businesses anything on the lists and in online carts. They are among the heroes of the pandemic, standing firm until now to sustain not only their lives, but the millions of Filipinos who rely on them for daily needs.

Finding a way to support the thousands of riders in our midst, BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) has partnered with Unistar Credit and Finance Corporation, a nationwide financing company to support 68,409 workers to acquire motorcycles used for delivery, logistics and transport services.

These units were purchased through Transcycle, Unistar’s motorcycle retail brand with 280 branches, 55% located in Visayas and Mindanao, reflecting a strong presence in underserved areas where access to credit remains limited.

“For many riders, owning a motorcycle brings a unique sense of freedom, independence and mobility, while opening doors to better income and daily opportunities. Being able to support these journeys is what makes our work truly meaningful, especially for riders and families across Visayas and Mindanao,” shared Matthew Siy Cha, CEO of Unistar Credit and Finance Corporation.