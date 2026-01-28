RIDING WITH THE ‘BOND’

The Pinoy riders. Hardworking. Honest. Many on the streets 24/7 to deliver convenience to households and businesses anything on the lists and in online carts. They are among the heroes of the pandemic, standing firm until now to sustain not only their lives, but the millions of Filipinos who rely on them for daily needs.
Finding a way to support the thousands of riders in our midst, BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) has partnered with Unistar Credit and Finance Corporation, a nationwide financing company to support 68,409 workers to acquire motorcycles used for delivery, logistics and transport services.
These units were purchased through Transcycle, Unistar’s motorcycle retail brand with 280 branches, 55% located in Visayas and Mindanao, reflecting a strong presence in underserved areas where access to credit remains limited.
“For many riders, owning a motorcycle brings a unique sense of freedom, independence and mobility, while opening doors to better income and daily opportunities. Being able to support these journeys is what makes our work truly meaningful, especially for riders and families across Visayas and Mindanao,” shared Matthew Siy Cha, CEO of Unistar Credit and Finance Corporation.
RIDING WITH THE BDO ASEAN SUSTAINABILITY BOND
While motorcycles remain a practical means of mobility for many Filipinos today, BDO recognizes the importance of transitioning toward a cleaner and more efficient transport system. The Bank continues to support projects that promote the development of green infrastructure in line with its long-term commitment to a low carbon economy.
The initiative’s impact goes beyond individual borrowers. Micro and small businesses gain from more efficient and affordable delivery and transport services, helping them reach customers faster and reduce operational costs. Local communities also benefit from improved access to goods and essential services. This creates a ripple effect that enhances productivity and supports entrepreneurship, particularly in underserved areas.
said Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO’s Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Banking Group: “We believe that access to financial services is essential for economic empowerment. Through BDO’s ASEAN Sustainability Bond, we are helping Filipinos gain the financial tools they need to build sustainable livelihoods.”
Very recently, BDO successfully raised P100 billion for its fifth Peso-denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bonds issue, twenty times oversubscribed against the original offer of P5 billion.
This issuance saw robust participation from retail and institutional investors, prompting the early close of the offer period on 16 January 2026. The Bank has raised an aggregate of P386.7 billion Sustainability Bonds in five issuances since January 2022.
Through the ASEAN Sustainability Bond, BDO demonstrates how financial institutions can drive social impact and economic growth—empowering Filipinos to participate in the country’s evolving digital and service-driven economies toward a more sustainable and equitable future. (JTD/Sunstar Pampanga)
DRIVING THE CLEAN ENERGY SHIFT
Continuously driving the country’s shift to clean and green energy towards a, more sustainable and energy-secure future, BDO anchored the P50-billion financing that enabled Prime Infra to acquire a 60% controlling stake in the gas assets of First Gen Corporation (FGen).
The landmark transaction is one of the Philippines’ most significant energy sector deals in recent years, supporting the Philippines’ long-term goal of ensuring affordable, reliable, and cleaner power.
BDO financed 60% of the total loan facility under a 10-year term. BDO Capital & Investment Corporation (BDO Capital) served as Mandated Lead Arranger, while BDO Trust Investments Group acted as Facility Agent and Collateral Trustee—demonstrating the Bank’s full support for high-impact and transformational projects.
“This landmark deal highlights BDO’s commitment to providing strategic financing solutions for critical infrastructure—projects that power national development and shape the Philippines’ evolving energy landscape,” said Ed V. Francisco, President of BDO Capital.
For its part, Prime Infra described the acquisition as a pivotal step in expanding the Philippines’ natural gas value chain. Its partnership with FGen aims to deliver greater value to consumers and further strengthen the country’s gas sector.
“BDO’s role in Prime Infra’s investment supports our broader push to scale the country’s natural gas infrastructure. These investments are essential in strengthening energy security and supporting the Philippines’ transition to a cleaner and more reliable power system,” said Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci.
The Clean Energy Complex in Batangas contributes over 2,000 megawatts of generation capacity, helping in the country’s push to achieve a 35% renewable energy mix by 2030 and 50% by 2040 under the government’s Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)