RLMMC conducts newborn, maternal care training

The Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC) conducted a three-day training on Essential Maternal and Newborn Care, Care for Small Babies, and Lactation Management from November 3 to 5, 2025.

The event is part of the Mother-Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (MBFHI) Program which provides "quality, compassionate, and evidence-based care to mothers and newborns, especially those requiring additional support during their earliest stages of life."

The participants took part in the discussions and demonstrations covering key maternal and newborn care practices, including the Philippine Milk Code, infection prevention and control, counseling and communication techniques, and newborn survival strategies.

The resource speakers during the event emphasized the benefits of breastfeeding, proper support for mothers, infant positioning and attachment, assessment of feeding, and the management of challenges affecting both milk supply and maternal comfort.

Clinical practice and case studies allowed participants to apply their learning in realistic scenarios.

By strengthening the skills and knowledge of healthcare providers, RLMCC said it continues to foster a hospital environment that protects the health and well-being of mothers and infants, promotes successful breastfeeding, and upholds the essential early bond between mother and child.

The RLMMC said the program reaffirms the hospital’s dedication to create a safe, supportive, and mother-centered approach to care.

