Roa: Hot Air Balloon Festival to inspire interest in aviation

Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF) Event Director Captain Joy Roa said this year’s event is expected to inspire more young people to pursue careers in the aviation industry and allied fields.

Roa, who addressed members of the Pampanga Press Club during the KapiHann event inside Clark Freeport on Wednesday, said the fiesta also aims to help build Philippine teams for aviation-related competitions in Southeast Asia and around the world.

“The balloon fiesta is trying to develop a Philippine team that will compete in international events,” Roa said.

He added that the 26th balloon fiesta also seeks to educate people and spark interest in aviation careers through exposure to flying machines.

Roa said young people should consider aviation as a career, from aviation management to administration.

Themed “A Weekend of Everything that Flies,” the festival will run from February 13 to 15, 2026 at the New Clark City.

The event will feature aerial attractions, including skydivers, regular and special-shaped hot air balloons, drones, kites, helicopters, paragliders, and radio-controlled aircraft.

Roa said 22 colorful special-shaped balloons will be flown by pilots from the United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, the Netherlands, Macedonia, Switzerland, Germany, and Brazil.

The fiesta will also feature FAI-sanctioned competitions such as drone soccer, paramotor accuracy, and FPV drone racing. Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola will likewise present his all-Filipino-made manned drone.