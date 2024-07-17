Road clearing ops conducted at CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) here, Land Transportation Office and Philippine National Police have joined efforts for public order and safety on roads.

On Monday, authorities conducted an enforcement drive and road clearing operations along MacArthur Highway and Lazatin Boulevard to rid the thoroughfares of illegally parked vehicles and those encroaching on bicycle lanes.

CPOSCO head Louie Clemente said the move is in line with the establishment of an active transport infrastructure that will ensure a safer and more accessible avenue for cyclists and pedestrians.

"Join us in advocating proper use of active transport infrastructure and pedal our ways to a safer and well-shared road journey," he said.

Clemente added that an active transport infrastructure also helps in reducing carbon footprint which protects the environment.

"By prioritizing active transport, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also fostering public order and safety on roads and promoting road safety through proper use of bike lanes" he said.

"Clearing of obstruction on bike lanes shall be done religiously to provide a safer and more accessible avenue for cyclists and pedestrians as well as help protect the environment," Clemente added.

In April this year, the city government, Department of Transportation (DoTR) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the 37.50-kilometer-long illuminated bike lane in major areas in San Fernando.

The bike lane is a major component of the active transport infrastructure here, where illuminated bike lanes, under Classes 1, 2, and 3, were built in portions of the MacArthur Highway (Manila North Road), Lazatin Boulevard, Capitol Boulevard, and Jose Abad Santos Avenue.

The bike lane caters to more than 330,000 cyclists strengthening the promotion and use of bicycles as a regular means of transportation.