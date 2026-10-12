Robbery-holdup suspect nabbed in Angeles City

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) said that a 38-year old man of Barangay Amsic, involved in a robbery holdup, was arrested on Saturday night, October 10, 2026.

Colonel Robert Domingo, officer-in-charge of the ACPO, said the suspect was arrested following a hot pursuit operation.

Domingo said the arrested man figured in a robbery with force and intimidation against a person (robbery-holdup) that occurred at 5:55 AM on said date inside th JM Lodge along Batangas Street, Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

The suspect victimized a 41-year-old Korean businessman, according to the police official.

During the operation, authorities confiscated one Glock 22 Gen 5 caliber .40 pistol with a magazine containing nine live rounds of ammunition, along with one hand grenade from the man.

Authorities also recovered an EVO helmet (black), an HNJ helmet (gray), green pants, a white jersey sando, and a black jacket allegedly worn by the suspect during the incident.

Domingo said they also seized a black NMAX V2 motorcycle, believed to have been used as getaway vehicle.

The victim’s cellphone and bag were found inside the motorcycle’s compartment.

The suspect is now facing criminal charges in court.

The ACPO reiterated its commitment to swift and effective investigation of criminal activities, the apprehension of suspects, and the protection of residents and visitors in Angeles City. |via Tristan Jingco