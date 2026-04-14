Roblox to continue PH operations under tighter gov’t oversight

MANILA – Roblox Corporation will continue its operations in the Philippines as the government moves to impose stricter oversight and child safety requirements on digital platforms, officials said Tuesday.

The issue was taken up during a Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality hearing investigating the use of online gaming platforms in the exploitation and radicalization of minors.

Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) technical consultant Noel Carlo Gracilla said the government is pursuing a “compliance before restriction” approach, allowing the platform to operate while requiring safeguards.

“The position of the CICC is anchored on the compliance before restriction… there are already avenues, talks with Roblox Corporation as to the demands primarily of the Philippine government as to the certain compliances to them,” Gracilla said.

He said a formal compliance directive has been issued requiring robust age verification systems, enhanced content moderation, safeguards against unsupervised interaction between minors and adults, and improved reporting mechanisms.

Roblox Vice President for Global Public Policy Nicky Jackson Colaco said it is strengthening its safety systems, including the rollout of age-based access controls and stricter parental safeguards.

“Our mission in the Philippines remain clear: To provide a safe, transparent, and innovative digital environment for all Filipinos and we recognize that with our growth comes a profound responsibility to protect the young and most vulnerable users,” he said.

Law enforcement officials, meanwhile, flagged cases linking online interactions on the platform to real-world risks.

PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group Deputy Director for Operations Romeo Desiderio said authorities have conducted six rescue operations involving 19 minors, including seven high school students in Calamba, Laguna whose alleged plan to carry out a school attack was preempted.

“It originated from Roblox, ma'am,” Desiderio said, referring to the case traced to conversations on the platform.

He said the cases span multiple areas, including Marikina City, Las Piñas City, and the provinces of Negros Occidental and Pampanga, with several incidents still under investigation.

“So nagpapatrolling tayo doon… mostly dito sa ating gaming apps, particularly sa Roblox nga (We are conducting patrols there… mostly on gaming apps, particularly Roblox),” he added. (PNA)