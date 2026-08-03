Rockwell at Nepo Center features Kapampangan furniture brands

Rockwell at Nepo Center, in Angeles City is featuring Kapampangan craftsmanship and home solutions through its Move-In Fair, which runs until August 9, 2026 at The Glass House.
The event features furniture, home essentials, appliances and connectivity solutions for homeowners and prospective buyers.
Among the participating Kapampangan furniture brands are Albero, Fashion Interiors, Philiana Design and Calfurn, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the industry.
Other brands, Abenson, Metrotek, Robinsons Appliances, and Savers Industrial and Building Solutions, Converge, Globe, are also taking part in the fair.
The event offers visitors a one-stop venue to explore products that complement the Rockwell lifestyle.
Exclusive event privileges are available to eligible members of the Rockwell at Nepo Center community.
On the sidelines of the fair, a Rockwell official shared that all 206 units of The Manansala Tower have been sold. The Manansala is the 15-storey residential tower. The BenCab and The Aurelio remain available for purchase.
The 16-storey BenCab offers studio units measuring 32 square meters, one-bedroom units ranging from 45 to 64 square meters, two-bedroom units from 82 to 98 square meters, and three-bedroom units measuring 126 square meters.
The 19-storey Aurelio features one-bedroom units ranging from 46 to 56 square meters, two-bedroom units from 79 to 96 square meters, and three-bedroom units measuring 126 square meters.
Rockwell said the remaining towers provide housing options for individuals, couples and families seeking to live within the mixed-use development.
The Move-In Fair also allows prospective homeowners to explore furnishing options while viewing available residential offerings in the community.|via Tristan Jingco