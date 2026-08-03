Rockwell at Nepo Center features Kapampangan furniture brands

Rockwell at Nepo Center, in Angeles City is featuring Kapampangan craftsmanship and home solutions through its Move-In Fair, which runs until August 9, 2026 at The Glass House.

The event features furniture, home essentials, appliances and connectivity solutions for homeowners and prospective buyers.

Among the participating Kapampangan furniture brands are Albero, Fashion Interiors, Philiana Design and Calfurn, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the industry.

Other brands, Abenson, Metrotek, Robinsons Appliances, and Savers Industrial and Building Solutions, Converge, Globe, are also taking part in the fair.

The event offers visitors a one-stop venue to explore products that complement the Rockwell lifestyle.

Exclusive event privileges are available to eligible members of the Rockwell at Nepo Center community.