Rockwell at Nepo Center Launches The Aurelio, Its newest residential building

ANGELES CITY, PAMPANGA — Rockwell Land marks another milestone with the launch of The Aurelio on October 28, 2025, the third and newest addition to its thriving Rockwell at Nepo Center community. Rising within the joint venture development with Juan D. Nepomuceno (JDN) Realty, Rockwell at Nepo Center, The Aurelio continues Rockwell’s legacy of delivering sophisticated and curated living spaces in Pampanga.

Set within the 4.5-hectare development, The Aurelio joins The Manansala, which will begin turnover by January 2026, and The BenCab, set for turnover by December 2026.

When The Manansala first launched, people were eager to be part of Rockwell’s pioneering development in Angeles City, Pampanga, drawn by the opportunity to join a master-planned community and experience the Rockwell lifestyle for the first time in the locale. With the success of The Manansala came the launch of The BenCab, which introduced more unit types, including studio units, allowing Rockwell to cater to the needs of their discerning clientele in the region.

As Rockwell at Nepo Center continues to see a sustained demand and with the growing potential of Pampanga, it has now further expanded with the launch of The Aurelio — offering even more Kapampangans the opportunity to be part of its well-loved community and experience the distinct way of living found in Rockwell’s portfolio of communities located across the country.