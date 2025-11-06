Rockwell at Nepo Center Launches The Aurelio, Its newest residential building

ANGELES CITY, PAMPANGA — Rockwell Land marks another milestone with the launch of The Aurelio on October 28, 2025, the third and newest addition to its thriving Rockwell at Nepo Center community. Rising within the joint venture development with Juan D. Nepomuceno (JDN) Realty, Rockwell at Nepo Center, The Aurelio continues Rockwell’s legacy of delivering sophisticated and curated living spaces in Pampanga.
Set within the 4.5-hectare development, The Aurelio joins The Manansala, which will begin turnover by January 2026, and The BenCab, set for turnover by December 2026.
When The Manansala first launched, people were eager to be part of Rockwell’s pioneering development in Angeles City, Pampanga, drawn by the opportunity to join a master-planned community and experience the Rockwell lifestyle for the first time in the locale. With the success of The Manansala came the launch of The BenCab, which introduced more unit types, including studio units, allowing Rockwell to cater to the needs of their discerning clientele in the region.
As Rockwell at Nepo Center continues to see a sustained demand and with the growing potential of Pampanga, it has now further expanded with the launch of The Aurelio — offering even more Kapampangans the opportunity to be part of its well-loved community and experience the distinct way of living found in Rockwell’s portfolio of communities located across the country.
To complete the Rockwell experience, future residents can look forward to Power Plant Mall’s very first ever expansion beyond Makati. Power Plant Mall Angeles, set to open by the fourth quarter of 2027, will feature the familiar sophistication and comfort that Rockwell patrons have come to love from Power Plant Mall Makati, complemented by Pampanga’s own homegrown brands and dining concepts. This seamless blend of local warmth and Rockwell touch will create a truly distinctive retail and lifestyle destination in Central Luzon.
Designed to cater to diverse lifestyles, The Aurelio will feature one- to three-bedroom units ranging from 46-126 square meters. Each residence will showcase Rockwell’s signature touches including 100% back-up power, 24/7 security, and dedicated leasing and property management teams to ensure a seamless living experience.
Distinct features such as glass sliding balcony doors, open kitchen layouts, and exclusive basement access to and from Power Plant Mall Angeles elevate everyday comfort and convenience for its residents.
Beyond elegant and spacious interiors, residents of The Manansala, The BenCab and The Aurelio at Rockwell at Nepo Center can indulge in an impressive selection of premium amenities such as a great lawn, lap and kiddie pools, a well-equipped gym, function room, multi-purpose court, children’s play area, and barbecue area—all thoughtfully designed to nurture a vibrant, community-oriented lifestyle.
When The Aurelio turns over in 2030, this sense of connection will flourish even more, as its residents enjoy Power Plant Mall Angeles and the amenity deck in full operation.
With Rockwell at Nepo Center, Rockwell Land reaffirms its commitment to bringing its distinct brand of refined living to more communities across the country. More than a premier address, it offers a holistic living experience where residents can live at ease, shop and dine in style, and unwind within the center of it all, at Rockwell at Nepo Center.
To discover more about Rockwell at Nepo Center’s Newest Residential Building, please visit .