Rockwell's The Preview, Move-In Fair, set at Nepo Center this July

The signature Rockwell lifestyle is coming to Pampanga this July in Rockwell at Nepo Center.

From July 17 to 26, The Preview is bringing the beloved Power Plant Mall experience and its crowd-favorite brands to Angeles City.

The excitement continues with the Move-In Fair from July 31 to August 9, 2026 featuring a curated selection of interior design, furniture, and appliances at The Glass House and Clubhouse in Rockwell at Nepo Center.

First look into the Power Plant Mall Angeles experience

The Preview offers a sneak peek into the well-loved retail and lifestyle brands coming to Power Plant Mall Angeles, slated to open in the third quarter of 2027.

The event features Vivaia, a globally loved footwear brand known for providing everyday comfort, alongside homegrown fashion label, Elinora, recognized for its unique handmade clothing and

accessories with bold fabric combinations.

Completing the lineup is Yardstick, the pioneering coffee roaster known for putting Philippine specialty coffee on the map.

Experience a taste of what’s coming to Rockwell at Nepo Center.

Guests may enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on the entire Elinora collection, along with complimentary items with every Vivaia purchase.

Don't miss a special, event-only creation by Yardstick: The Glass House Cloud. Rockwellist users can earn bonus points and unlock elite rewards, offering an exciting preview of the lifestyle that awaits at this new destination.

Discover a seamless transition into your new home at the Move-In Fair, featuring premium brands designed to elevate everyday living.

Explore a line-up of premier furniture makers, showcasing renowned Angeles-based manufacturer Calfurn, European-inspired artisanship from Fashion Interiors, and Philiana’s seamlessly elegant and timeless aesthetics.

Furnish your space with interiors that feel like an everyday escape from Albero, or choose the perfect blend of practicality and versatility from Abenson Home.

Tie it all together with the finer details with window treatments from Vindows and Metrotek that balance privacy, natural light, and style.

To complete your space with daily necessities, browse essential kitchen appliances and home electronics from Abenson Appliances, Robinsons Appliances, and Savers Industrial & Building Solutions.

Finally, ensure your home is fully connected from day one with reliable, high-speed internet solutions powered by Globe and Converge.

Guests are invited to explore the thoughtfully designed model units by our partner brands, showcased exclusively during the Move-In Fair, where they can experience the seamless integration of design and functionality through professionally styled interiors, offering inspiration for every vision.

Unit owners can also enjoy exclusive promos and discounts during the pop-up, giving them the opportunity to start their design process.

A New Chapter for the Rockwell at Nepo Center Community

Beyond its retail and home showcase, The Preview and Move-In Fair celebrate the distinct lifestyle Rockwell has grown synonymous with, defined by comfort, convenience, and community.

These events serve as a glimpse into what Rockwell at Nepo Center will soon become—allowing guests and residents to truly immerse themselves in the refined way of living that awaits them.

For more information, follow Rockwell at Nepo Center on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit The Glass House and Clubhouse at Rockwell at Nepo Center on July 17-26 and July 31-August 9, and experience the signature Rockwell lifestyle in Pampanga.