RODANTE, ZALDY, AND THE INC RALLY

Welcome to the Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy, the only civic event where the banner reads “transparency,” and the program includes a masterclass in synchronized voting. Think of it as a civic potluck: everyone brings a slogan, the crowd fosters unity, and someone quietly gives instructions on how to vote. The optics are perfect, like a magician declaring “no tricks” while hiding a rabbit in his sleeve.

It’s a sight that would make moral philosophers reach for their notebooks and ethics professors scratch their heads: a religious movement lecturing the nation on accountability while also giving very clear instructions on how the congregation should cast their ballots.

Senator Marcoleta stepped onto the stage as if he just realized that procedure is the new patriotism, publicly criticizing the Ombudsman over a whistleblower video and questioning the old idea that evidence should be verified and notarized before it becomes a national scandal.

That intervention cleverly turned the rally into a debate about paperwork, which is useful because nothing says “transparency” like arguing about forms in the spotlight.

The Iglesia ni Cristo filled the venue, unfurled its reform banner, and generated a level of crowd unity that makes pollsters envious and political strategists take notice.

***

Enter former representative Zaldy Co, who released a video alleging P100 billion in budget insertions and claiming he once carried suitcases of cash to high places. It arrived with the timing of a season finale: dramatic, convenient, and perfectly edited for maximum audience reaction.

The confession’s arrival seemed rehearsed: dramatic, convenient, and skillfully edited to evoke maximum outrage. It’s the kind of revelation that urges the public to choose between Netflix and skepticism.

Speculation erupted like confetti. Was the confession a shield, a bargaining tool, a plea for protection, or merely a strategic move to influence a sympathetic crowd and complicate any legal actions later? Whether it’s a confession, a bargaining tool, or a plea for protection, it works well as political theater where popcorn is optional and skepticism is unavoidable.

***

Backstage, the show faced bureaucracy as the Commission on Elections announced a review of Statements of Contributions and Expenditures, sparking a subplot of audits and potential summonses that could turn bravado into paperwork.

The Comelec’s promise to review SOCEs and summon officials to clarify discrepancies turned the rally’s moral speech into a procedural drama, complete with subpoenas ready to be issued.

Senator Marcoleta arrived at the rally with the kind of theatrical defiance typically seen in courtroom dramas and late-night talk shows. Meanwhile, the Comelec quietly opened a file drawer labeled SOCE (Statements of Contributions and Expenditures) and began the intriguing subplot of audits and summonses. Public bravado now shares the spotlight with procedural subpoenas, forming a duet that risks turning bravado into a footnote in an official report.

***

Here’s tonight’s lesson, delivered with a wink: a group that gives out voting instructions loses some moral authority when it lectures the nation on transparency. It’s like a fitness coach handing out donuts while preaching about discipline: motivating, if you ignore the calories. The country deserves evidence, unbiased investigations, and standards that don’t come with a stage cue and a marching band.

Until then, the show must end with a simple demand: stop fooling the people.