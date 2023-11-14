Romero lauds PPC as partner in local dev't

ANGELES CITY – Businessman Rene Romero lauded the Pampanga Press Club (PPC) "as a strong partner in business and infrastructure development."

Romero, one of the founders of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PamCham), also congratulated PPC on its 74th anniversary this month.

Romero said PPC has been instrumental in the overall development of the province and the region.

“For many years that I have known PPC and as an advocate of business and infrastructure development, I came to realize that the media is the best partner in engaging the public and in generating support for economic development. The individual members of PPC, whom I have a good relationship with, have helped us in the business sector by doing their duties as responsible journalists and guardians of good governance. My sincerest congratulations on PPC’s 74th anniversary. Your active role in our community is truly commendable. We are proud of you,” Romero said.

He added that the Pampanga media is more active than any other media in other regions he has so far visited.

This, Romero said, shapes the economic landscape in the province by keeping the government in check and by promoting business development.

The media became a staunch ally of their sector through the years, according to the businessman.

Romero added that the concern for infrastructure development should be given equal priority and importance by the media.

He said that business, tourism, agriculture, and other sectors rely heavily on better infrastructure to move people and products.

Romero has been advocating for connectivity and inclusive growth while asserting the need for better infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is equally important so we can move forward in business and economics. If the media can also monitor infrastructure development as equally important as business, that would be ideal,” Romero said.

Romero currently leads the PamCham committee on infrastructure development.

PamCham is a member of the provincial and regional development councils.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) and the provincial government of Pampanga regularly consult PamCham on concerns in business, economy, infrastructure, investments, and promotions.