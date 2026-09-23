Rotary Club of Dolores leads fish stocking in Floridablanca

The Rotary Club of Dolores, in partnership with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 3 and the local government of Floridablanca, conducted a fish stock enhancement activity at Palakol River on Sept. 23, 2026.

The activity was led by Rotary Club of Dolores President Herman Beltran, together with Past Presidents Jeffrey Fajardo and Michelle Canlas, Past President and Secretary Jong Galang, Rotarian Jun Almaden, and Rotarian Colonel Emerson Rivera of the Philippine Air Force.

Also present were BFAR Region 3 Director Wilfredo M. Cruz, Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang, Association of Barangay Chairmen President Flor G. Gozun, and Antonio “Tony” T. Gozun and Jose Marie “Jojo” Gozun.

The project involved the release of 100 tilapia and 12,000 ayungin fingerlings into the Palakol River.

The fish stock enhancement program aims to increase the number of fish available in the river and help sustain aquatic resources for local communities.

The release of hatchery-produced fingerlings also supports fishing activities while helping maintain fish populations and preserve local aquatic biodiversity.

The initiative is part of the Rotary Club of Dolores’ community and environmental projects