RTWPB-3 sets hearings for minimum wage rates

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board III (RTWPB-3) has set a series of public hearings this coming September to review and determine the minimum wage rates for workers in the private sector and domestic workers in Central Luzon.

The wage board, an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), said in its advisory on Monday that the public hearings will be conducted to assess and determine the minimum wage rates in Region 3, based on the Omnibus Rules on Minimum Wage Determination.

"Since minimum wage rate determination is a public concern, the RTWPB-3 stresses the value of inclusive and open discussions, ensuring all key stakeholders from the labor groups, business enterprises, and government have equal opportunity to participate and put forward their positions," the agency said.

'These efforts reflect the [Wage] Board’s commitment to protect workers from undue low pay while considering various socio-economic factors necessary in assessment and determination of minimum wage rates," the RTWPB-3 added.

The first public hearing will be held on September 3 at SMX Olongapo City Convention Center, Olongapo City, Zambales, at 1 PM for different groups from the provinces of Bataan and Zambales.

The second consultation will follow on September 9 2025 at the Old SP Hall, Tarlac Capitol, Barangay San Vicente, Tarlac City, Tarlac, for the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Tarlac.

The third consultation is scheduled on September 11, 2025 at AMCO Beach Resort, Baler, Aurora, covering stakeholders from Aurora.

The fourth and final consultation will take place on September 16 at the Clark Development Corporation Training Hall, Health and Sanitation Department, Clark Freeport for the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

All consultations will begin at 1 PM except for the final consultation, which will start at 8 AM.

The current wage order, Wage Order No. RBIII-25, took effect on October 17, 2024 with a two-tranche wage adjustment resulting in an increase of P50 to P 66 in the daily minimum wage for private workers across Central Luzon.

For questions and clarification, stakeholders may contact the RTWPB-3 at 0918-253-7930, (045) 649-1048, or rtwpb3@yahoo.com.ph, or visit their office at 2nd Floor Kingspire Business Centre, Km 71 MacArthur Highway, Barangay San Isidro, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.