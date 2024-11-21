Rural Bank of Mabalacat, Inc.: Plant a Tree, Save a Life!

AS if it was all in good timing, tree planting becomes one of the best solutions one can do for Mother Earth to mitigate flooding, erosion and landslides (aside from the flood control projects). The Rural Bank of Mabalacat, Inc. (RBMI) led by its president George Dycaico, a health advocate and environmentalist, pushes one of the bank’s advocacies to contribute to a greener, healthier and more sustainable future; that is TREE PLANTING. With a successful collaboration spearheaded by RBMI’s Joselito Rivera in coordination with BCDA Head Security Abdias Fabian and NLEx through its representative Julian Angelo P. Cloma, “Plant a Tree, Save a Life” finally happened to help the declining tree population.

This tree planting activity was held on September 14, 2024, participated by NLEx officials and the men and women of RBMI namely Directors George K. Dycaico, Jose Gzun & Dr. Victor Tiglao; Ahren Isip, Jose R. Gozun, Emer Espiritu, Bryan Cunanan just to mention a few. Under the heat of the morning sun, the group successfully planted 180 Balakat trees at the NLEx Dolores Exit Mabalacat City amid the other healthy plants and trees in the vicinity.