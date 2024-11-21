Rural Bank of Mabalacat, Inc.: Plant a Tree, Save a Life!

AS if it was all in good timing, tree planting becomes one of the best solutions one can do for Mother Earth to mitigate flooding, erosion and landslides (aside from the flood control projects). The Rural Bank of Mabalacat, Inc. (RBMI) led by its president George Dycaico, a health advocate and environmentalist, pushes one of the bank’s advocacies to contribute to a greener, healthier and more sustainable future; that is TREE PLANTING. With a successful collaboration spearheaded by RBMI’s Joselito Rivera in coordination with BCDA Head Security Abdias Fabian and NLEx through its representative Julian Angelo P. Cloma, “Plant a Tree, Save a Life” finally happened to help the declining tree population.
This tree planting activity was held on September 14, 2024, participated by NLEx officials and the men and women of RBMI namely Directors George K. Dycaico, Jose Gzun & Dr. Victor Tiglao; Ahren Isip, Jose R. Gozun, Emer Espiritu, Bryan Cunanan just to mention a few. Under the heat of the morning sun, the group successfully planted 180 Balakat trees at the NLEx Dolores Exit Mabalacat City amid the other healthy plants and trees in the vicinity.
RBMI has been holding these greening activities, way back 2013. Aside from being an anniversary activity done almost annually, this 60th anniversary greening advocacy was an extraordinary one, impacting the participants more because of current climate changes, as the country/world has been experiencing more rains and calamities. But, despite that, the activity has also become a social event, bringing more people together, fostering a sense of community, too.
The positive impact of the economy did not limit the bank’s objective of acting as “initiators” in reviving the once abundant species in Mabalacat but, also refreshed the memory of the locales of the history and importance as the City of Mabalacat and Brgy.Dau have been named after the trees themselves.
A New Chapter: Rural Bank of Mabalacat inaugurates its new building in Dau
IT was a significant milestone for Rural Bank of Mabalacat, Inc., as the bank celebrated the grand inauguration and blessing of the CBL Building (Concepcion De Leon), who was the first president of this 60-year institution. The new edifice, a 3-storey commercial building is up for rent, ready to make business!
After ribbon cutting ceremony, it was followed by the blessing of the plaque, building and premises. The new building will spell convenience and accessibility for all, more business opportunities ahead.
RBMI President George Dycaico added, “As we step into this new era, we are filled with optimism and excitement. We are confident that this new building will propel us to even greater heights. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to this remarkable achievement!” Congratulations and More Power!
RBMI 60th Anniversary: Solar Power lights up Our Lady of Grace Parish
Our Lady of Grace Parish in Poblacion, Mabalacat is a recipient of Solar PV System from Rural Bank of Mabalacat, Inc. (RBMI) Just in time for high electricity rates and climate changes, RBMI made this donation as they celebrate their momentous 60th anniversary and pay forward to the community. Received last November 9, 2024, by Rev. Msgr. Jose U. Lacap, the parish priest, the inauguration started with a Holy Mass at Our Lady of Grace Parish followed by the inauguration of Solar PV System held at the Parish Function Hall grounds. A sumptuous lunch was served followed by a short program with messages from Board of Directors, and awards and recognition of its employees.
The Rural Bank of Mabalacat is proud of this significant donation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system to the said parish which will eventually provide clean, renewable energy to power the church’s operations, reduce energy costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future.
The solar PV system, installed on the church’s rooftop, will generate electricity from sunlight, significantly reducing the church’s reliance on traditional energy sources. This will not only lead to substantial cost savings but also help minimize the church’s carbon footprint.
"We are truly grateful to Rural Bank of Mabalacat for this relevant donation of the solar PV systems which offer a sustainable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution while meeting our energy needs. By embracing solar power, we can contribute to a cleaner and greener future."
RBMI's president George Dycaico added that, "This initiative aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. By supporting Our Lady of Grace Parish, we are helping to create a greener future for our community.