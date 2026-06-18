Ryan Bang speaks of his break up with Paola Huyong

Comedian/host Ryan Bang confirmed that his relationship with fiancee Paola Huyong has ended.

According to Ryan, their values and perspective on marriage made the difference which eventually took a toll on their relationship.

"Magkaiba pala yung paniniwala, magkaiba pala yung gawi, tsaka magkaiba pala yung thinking, lalo na pagdating sa marriage." says Ryan in his recent interview.

Ryan has been single since January of this year. He admits doing everything to save the relationship.

"Tinray ko,e, tinray ko na ayusin. Kasi alam ko, nung panahon na yon, hindi ko maintindihan ba't di umabot ng ganito."

The issue surfaced in September 2025, when Paola deleted their engagement photos on her social media account.

Then in December 2025, the couple separated quietly.

Well, like many break ups, speculations has sparked, many assumed that there was a third party involved.

"Siyempre, sa relationship meron din akong kasalanan, pero I never cheat. Hindi totoo yun, yung sinasabi ng mga tao.

"I never cheat. Even before, I never cheat. Hindi ako ganun. Serious din ako sa relationship."

For Ryan, ending the relationship was a painful chapter in his life.

He even described Paola's family as "sobrang bait" during their entire relationship.

"Talagang tigil ang mundo. Sobrang hirap.

"Sobrang pagsisisi ng lahat.

"In all my life, yun yung pinaka-hard and darkest time of my life."

In August 2023, Ryan announced his relationship with Paola in "It's Showtime".

The couple got engaged in June 2024, after Ryan proposed at Siesta Horchata Cafe, owned by Paola, in Quezon City.

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Former Starstruck alumna Iwa Moto, explains the delay of her wedding plans with long time partner Pampi Lacson -former husband of Jodi Sta.maria.

In February 2026, Iwa uploaded videos of Pampi's proposal which happened in Nara, Japan.

It was in 2012 when Iwa met Pampi through the formers friend Karen delos Reyes.

"Nag-meet kami ni Pampi 2012. Nung magkakilala kami,, kahihiwalay lang namin sa mga significant other.

It took them years to fix their own annulments.

"Mabilis lang po yung sa akin. It took, like, two to three years.

"Actually, ang naging matagal po talaga wa their (Pampi and Jodi) annulment. I think it's around 13 to 14 years yata.

"Dekada rin po yung itinagal kaya natagalan din po yung aming pagaantay. Pero everything is okay naman."

Iwa describes Pampi as a person.

"He's a very calm person. He's a very quiet person.

"Yung hindi ie-expect ng tao kung sino siya. Kapag nakilala niyo po siya, hindi niyo po siya iisipin na anak siya ni Daddy Ping (Senator Ping Lacson).

"Sobrang down-to-earth. Napakabait."

She also shared the wedding proposal.

"Ang nangyari po, I wanted to visit my Dad's grave.

"Kasi my Dad, passed away a couple of years ago and then, it was his birthday, and I wanted to greet him personally.

"So, we went to Japan, tapos nasaktuhan dun siya nag-propose sa Nara."

Iwa is now looking forward to their wedding plans.

"Ang kasal po, we were planning on 2028.

"Kasi, sa kasamaang palad po, hindi ako Disney Princess. Kailangan ko po mag-ipon.

"Kailangan ko po...namin parehong mag-ipon. Kasi, siyempre po medyo mahal ang magpakasal.

"Tsaka nakakahiya naman kung ihihingi namin sa ibang tao.

"So, we're really trying our best to work hard and earn po para makapagpakasal na kami.

"After elections po,mga August po, para hindi na rin magulo."