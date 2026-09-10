Saan Aabot ang Pag-IBIG Mo? SMDC and Pag-IBIG Fund MOU Bring Homeownership Closer

Kaya ko na ba? For many Filipinos, that is where the home search begins.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s recent increase of its maximum housing loan amount to ₱10 million has widened the financing possibilities for qualified members. But the answer is not found in a loan ceiling alone. Buyers also need to know which projects are accredited, what payment they can manage, what to prepare and where to get reliable information.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) and the Home Development Mutual Fund, or Pag-IBIG Fund, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 8, formalizing their collaboration on homebuyer education, seller preparation, initial buyer guidance and planned homebuyer programs.

The MOU brings selected Pag-IBIG-accredited SMDC home options together with clearer information and support. The shared aspiration is simple: sariling bahay, abot-kaya sa Pag-IBIG.

With Pag-IBIG Fund’s higher loan ceiling, qualified members have more home options to consider, including selected accredited SMDC projects. That is the thinking behind “Saan Aabot ang Pag-IBIG Mo?”, a question that moves beyond how much a member may borrow to where that financing can take them and what makes sense for their life and budget.

