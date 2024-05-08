Safety, cleanliness programs launched in Barangay Balibago

ANGELES CITY --- The barangay council of Balibago in Angeles City on Monday launched several programs aimed at boosting the security and cleanliness in their community.

Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph PG Ponce deployed more personnel and service vehicles dedicated to maintaining peace and order.

The plan includes stationing 150 trained people under the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs) to conduct round-the-clock monitoring on strategic places.

The village will also be establishing Task Force Kapayapaan at Kalinisan composed of 50 members focused on keeping the peace and ensuring cleanliness.

Around 85 people from the barangay are set to be deployed to keep the streets clean and clear of obstacles.

Seven non-governmental organizations have pledged to join BPATs to strengthen security.

The barangay is also planning to mobilize five vehicles, dedicated to patrolling the streets every night.

Two new tricycles and six motorcycles will also be dispatched to help in patrols, community services, and quick response during emergencies.

Ponce said these initiatives align with the council’s commitment to safeguarding every resident, investor, and visitor in Barangay Balibago.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of every resident in Barangay Balibago with maximum tolerance. Through collaborative efforts and strategic deployments, we aim to create a secure environment where everyone can thrive,” he said.

He added that he is not only overseeing the program but also actively participating by joining the patrol team.

"I myself am included in patrolling the main streets and corners of Barangay Balibago, especially at night, to maintain peace and order and the cleanliness of our community,” Ponce said.